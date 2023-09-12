A video of Kensington cops dragging a handcuffed man behind their vehicle on Saturday has gone viral on social media. It is alleged that the suspect had been searched by patrolling officers and busted with cocaine and mandrax in his possession.

The man allegedly resisted arrest and was then handcuffed to the back of the van. According to community members, cops got heavy-handed with the suspect, and they didn’t smaak it. The officers then drove off, with the man still handcuffed to the van’s back door. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, the officers drove away after they were pelted with stones and bricks by an angry mob.

“The SAPS members drove to a safe area where they placed the suspect into the holding area of the SAPS vehicle,” Swartbooi explained. He added that one of the officers suffered a head injury after being struck by a brick. “This resulted in a case of public violence being opened against the suspect and disgruntled community members,” Joseph added.

The incident was slammed by human rights activist Zona Morton: “The suspect’s human rights were violated by the SAPS cuffing him and dragging him behind their vehicle. “He was stripped of his dignity and no crime justifies the manner in which this arrest was effected. “Whilst I deal with many SAPS brutality cases, this is one of the most disgusting incidents I have seen,” Morton adds.

A video of Kensington cops dragging a handcuffed man behind their vehicle on Saturday has gone viral on social media. pic from video Ward 65 councillor Cheslyn Steenberg added that the video paints a shocking picture of the SAPS that the community will not easily forget. “This is unacceptable to say the least. A relationship of trust and respect must always resonate between the SAPS and the community,” Steenberg said. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has written to Ipid to launch an investigation into the matter.