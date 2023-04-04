It is all systems go for a well-known biker club from Ottery that is preparing for its annual pickle fish run. Every year around Easter time, members of the Ottery Boyz MCC Biker club come together to donate pickled fish, hot cross buns and Easter eggs.

This year is no exception, as the group gathered on Saturday in front of Jeremiah’s pub in Diep River to get the ball rolling. Morne Blake, president of the club, says they cooked up a storm and their fish is pickling at a storage facility. “We are 14 in the club and to make all that fish it will take days, so the Ottery Boyz fry-off took place.

“We were frying fish until we were blue, we managed to fry everything. We finished seven of those large containers which we then sent away to a cooler in Philippi,” he explained. The pickled fish run is about to enter its eighth year and Morne says that they have received an enormous amount of fish donations this year. “This week we raised 120kg of fish alone, not just any kind of fish.

“We are talking about swordfish, tuna and hake, and quality stuff. These people opened their hearts to us as many businesses got involved,” he says. The biker club also received 120kg of onions from a local fruit and veg store in Philippi. Kevin Meyer from the Kaapse Spens farm stall tells the Daily Voice: “It is about giving back to the community and the underprivileged. Supporting them and making them feel noticed.”