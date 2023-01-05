A Ugandan man with an ongelooflik 102 children has vowed to stop having babies, as he blamed the economy for struggling to look after his family. Farmer Musa Hasahya, 67, has 102 children from 12 wives. He also has a whopping 568 grandchildren.

According to iHarare, Hasahya has decided to stop making kinners and asked his dozen wives to start using contraception as he is failing to provide for his mini tribe adequately. He told The Sun: “My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living, and my family has become bigger and bigger. I married one woman after another. “How can a man be satisfied with one woman?

“All my wives live together in the same house. It’s easy for me to monitor them and also stop them from eloping with other men in this village.” His youngest wife Zukaika, 31, who bore him 11 laaities, confirmed that she’s now on the pill. Hasahya’s youngest child is six, while his oldest is 51.

The Ugandan polygamist can no longer work because of ill health, and two of his wives have left because of financial pressures. Hasahya’s first marriage was to his wife Hanifa in 1971 when he was 16. After tying the knot, he dropped out of school and two years later, he welcomed his first baby girl, the Mirror reports.