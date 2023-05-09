An ANC ward councillor was arrested after video footage of him allegedly having sex with a boy went viral on social media. The 40-year-old Klerksdorp councillor faces two charges of statutory rape and a charge of crimen injuria after he allegedly sent pictures of his penis to one of the children.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone, the crimen injuria case was registered with police last Friday. Mokgwabone said a second case was registered on Saturday by the parents of two boys, aged 15, after a video of a man having sex with a boy went viral on social media including WhatsApp. SKOK: ANC councillor faces statutory rape charges. “Investigations into the incidents continue. Members of the community and civil society organisations are requested to exercise patience and allow the police to conduct investigations,” Mokgwabone said.

Police have requested the public to refrain from circulating the video. The allegations have since led to the suspension of the councillor. According to OFM, the provincial secretary for the ANC, Louis Diremelo, said the party was shocked by the video.

In a statement, he said the councillor will also face disciplinary action. “Rising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of [the councillor] with immediate effect. “This suspension will hold until the outcomes of the disciplinary process. He is suspended in terms of Rule 25.17.4 of the Constitution of the African National Congress.