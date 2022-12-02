National lottery operator Ithuba is making a final call to the Cape Town winner who bagged R7.5 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot in December last year. The ticket is set to expire on Saturday, December 3.

The winning prize of R7 547 468 was from the PowerBall Plus draw number 1255, which took place on December 3, 2021. Ithuba said the ticket was bought at Ravensmead Supermarket in Cape Town. “Players have 356 days to claim their winnings from the draw date, and if the jackpot prize remains unclaimed, it will expire on 03 December 2022,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“Unclaimed prizes that expire will be used towards the National Lottery Distribution Fund, as well as towards other jackpot prize pools. “We would like to urge our Ravensmead players, as well our players from across the country, to check all their unclaimed winnings as soon as possible. “We would further like to emphasise that winners who present expired tickets will not be paid out,” said Mabuza.

This week, a pensioner from Rosettenville in Johannesburg bagged the R135m Powerball jackpot ticket from the November 25 draw. Ithuba said the pensioner was the second-highest Powerball jackpot winner for 2022. Last month, a Durban salesman bagged the R74m Powerball Plus jackpot.

The winner said he mostly selected his numbers manually, but he had won this time with a R45 quick pick. The winner planned on buying a new house. He said he had been searching for a home for about six months and now his dream could materialise.