Cops need your help in tracing a suspect for a string of crimes he allegedly perpetrated in Cape Town, Khayelitsha and the Eastern Cape.

Police are warning the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Yanga Endrey Nyalara, 30, also known as Bara, is wanted for serious and violence crimes dating back to 2016.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, warrants for Nyalara’s arrest have been issued and the investigating officers are eager to get into contact with anyone who may know his whereabouts.

“Lieutenant Colonel Victor Norman Galant (082 469 1539) and Detective Sergeant Shaun Fortuin (067 928 9687) are eager to come in contact with any person who can shed light on Nyalara’s whereabouts.

“There is a possibility that he could also be in the Eastern Cape, or other parts of the country,” Traut said.

In 2016, Nyalara’s crime spree started when he was involved in a business robbery.

According to police, he is also wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of unlicensed firearms and these crimes were committed between 2018 and this year, in Khayelitsha.

Police said Nyalara is also wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery which was perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018.

“He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Traut said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 where you can remain anonymous or make use of the police’s mobile app MySAPS.

