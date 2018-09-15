Members of the Walking Bus Project have given the City until today to respond to their demands.

Failing this, the members have threatened mass action during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, reports IOL.

The City of Cape Town says that the Walking Bus Project has not been cancelled and will be incorporated into its new Law Enforcement Unit later this year despite the rejection by the current members.

City spokespersonLuthando Tyhalibhongo said: “Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis met with representatives of the Walking Bus (on Friday) to “clarify” that the project was not ending but was being professionalised to broaden the scope of the services they offer to support to various City directorates to improve service delivery.

“The new iteration of the group will be in operation later this year and operate out of the Safety and Security directorate.”

But Nazeema Abrahams, from Mitchells Plain Walking Bus, said founding members of the project were seniors and not qualified for the initiative that the mayor had put on the table.

“Most of us have been doing this walking bus for many years, even before the City initiated the project. When the City came in 2016/17, through former mayor Dan Plato, he ensured we received a stipend because he saw our hard work,” she said.

The members are demanding the City initiate a similar project for the Walking Bus to accommodate members who won’t qualify as safety officers.

They are also demanding payments of their stipends dating back from the reopening of schools, and education and equipment for their 2700 members.

