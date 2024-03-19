Police are hunting two unknown men who were filmed stabbing and robbing a woman in Parklands on Sunday night.
The woman was stabbed 24 times during the robbery, but miraculously survived the attack.
A video of the ordeal was circulated on social media by her family in a bid to find the skelms who are seen running down the road.
The 34-second video shows how the helpless woman is pinned down to the ground, next to a vehicle, kicking and screaming, while two black males dressed in white T-shirts and in what appears to be jeans are stabbing her repeatedly, demanding to have her bag.
The incident took place along Gie and Circle Road just before 8pm.
A brave resident springs into action and is seen kicking one of the attackers while a motorist keeps hooting to warn them off.
The skelms brazenly keep attacking the woman before grabbing her bag and fleeing the scene on foot.
Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that an investigation is under way.
He says Table View police busy with patrols responded to the incident and rushed the injured woman to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Swartbooi says: “The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. Table View police registered a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.”
Ward Councillor, Joy Solomon, confirms the area has seen a slight increase in robberies and calls for residents to be more vigilant: “We are concerned about so-called job seekers sitting alongside the road, we suspect they could be observers and this has been raised in our CPF and police meetings.”