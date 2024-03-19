Police are hunting two unknown men who were filmed stabbing and robbing a woman in Parklands on Sunday night. The woman was stabbed 24 times during the robbery, but miraculously survived the attack.

A video of the ordeal was circulated on social media by her family in a bid to find the skelms who are seen running down the road. The 34-second video shows how the helpless woman is pinned down to the ground, next to a vehicle, kicking and screaming, while two black males dressed in white T-shirts and in what appears to be jeans are stabbing her repeatedly, demanding to have her bag. The incident took place along Gie and Circle Road just before 8pm.

A brave resident springs into action and is seen kicking one of the attackers while a motorist keeps hooting to warn them off. The skelms brazenly keep attacking the woman before grabbing her bag and fleeing the scene on foot. The suspects are seen fleeing the scene along Gie and Circle Road in Table View. supplied image Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that an investigation is under way.