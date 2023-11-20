Two parolees were shot and killed soon after doing their community service in Parow Valley on Saturday. Randall Marley Louw, 39, and another man, only known as Clint, 40, were walking in Riley Road when they were attacked by unknown suspects.

A relative who asked not to be named says: “We don’t know what happened. All we know is that Randall wasn’t a gangster. Everyone knew that he was a good person.Since his murder, people came to support us.” HORRID: Shooting took place on Saturday. Photographer: Leon Knipe He said Randall was married, but didn’t have children. “He met his wife eight years ago, he treated her children as his own. He was a good father and was very supportive of them.”

Randall had been out for nine years, he was still on parole, and had four years left of his 25-year sentence. The relative says: “He was arrested for armed robbery; he never killed anyone. He did everything to change his life, everyone knew him as he would help people. “This is shocking to us, he was a nice man and would also try and motivate gangsters who shot at each other, he would ask them to stop the war.

“He wasn’t running around with guns. We are very sad because he didn’t shoot anyone and don’t know why they shot him. I can’t even say who the real target was.” SORROW: Louw’s widow, Roseline. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation. Swartbooi says: “Parow police attended a complaint on Saturday, November 18. Upon arrival in Riley Street, Parow Valley at around 12.30pm, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.