A 30-year-old man gave himself up two days day after Constable Ashley Baumann was shot and wounded in the early hours of Monday morning.

Another man, 41, was arrested for the possession of the gun which was allegedly used to shoot the officer.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “A 30-year-old male handed himself over to police, accompanied by his lawyer at about 8:30pm at Maitland SAPS in connection with the attempted murder of a SAPS member in Kensington.

Shot: Ashley Baumann, 34. Picture supplied

“The firearm that was suspected to be used in the shooting incident was discovered at a premises in William Taylor Street, Bellville South by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit on Tuesday. After following up information that the firearm was indeed at the premises, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.”