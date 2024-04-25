Cops have nabbed two men for the shooting of a Kensington officer.
A 30-year-old man gave himself up two days day after Constable Ashley Baumann was shot and wounded in the early hours of Monday morning.
Another man, 41, was arrested for the possession of the gun which was allegedly used to shoot the officer.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “A 30-year-old male handed himself over to police, accompanied by his lawyer at about 8:30pm at Maitland SAPS in connection with the attempted murder of a SAPS member in Kensington.
“The firearm that was suspected to be used in the shooting incident was discovered at a premises in William Taylor Street, Bellville South by members attached to Anti-Gang Unit on Tuesday. After following up information that the firearm was indeed at the premises, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.”
The officer and his partner were patrolling in Lugmag Avenue when they spotted the suspects. When they wanted to search them, they shot Baumann who was left in a critical condition.
Meanwhile local councillor Cheslyn Steenberg said the recent attacks on first line responders are deplorable.
“Last week a Metro Police officer was attacked whilst on his way home. He was a clear target by criminals because they also follow developments within the safety and security sector, they know that officers have been stripped off official vehicles, making uniformed officers easy targets.”