Hundreds of mourners gathered in Mitchells Plain this week to host memorials for slain teenager Zanton Basson, who was stabbed to death by his friend. A week after the tragedy, which saw the top pupil dying in hospital after being stabbed in the chest, his pelle and classmates gathered to pay tribute to the popular 17-year-old.

The Grade 11 pupil from Rocklands High died last Saturday after being stabbed while accompanying his friend, Carlo Grove, to the bank. At the time, his hartseer family said they were told that an argument broke out between the ouens after Zanton corrected Carlo for being rude to an elderly mens. Carlo then allegedly turned on his pel and stabbed him. IN HIS MEMORY: Mense from across Mitchells Plain paid respects to Zanton Basson Zanton was rushed to Melomed Hospital where after being stabilised, but took a turn for the worse and sadly passed away.

Carlo was later arrested and sent to Pollsmoor Prison after appearing at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Zanton’s mom Monette, 34, says that on Sunday, car clubs gathered at Westgate Mall for a drive-by memorial at the home of his ouma Glynnis. “There were so many cars I couldn’t even count,” she says.

“They gathered at Westgate Mall and came to his granny’s house where they dropped flowers. “They decorated their cars with pictures of Zanton and balloons. “It was so overwhelming to see the amount of people who came out and people we didn’t even know.”

On Monday, hartseer pupils at Rocklands High hosted a memorial service where they did spiritual dancing, sang and paid tribute to their fallen classmate. A TOUCHING MOMENT: Rocklands High learners “It was so nice that one of the teachers gave a sermon and another sang,” says Monette. The pupils also did spiritual dances and his classmates did a special tribute while wearing T-shirts with his face printed on it.