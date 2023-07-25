Alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen is dik kwaad and has accused the Western Cape High Court of wasting his time and money, following yet another delay in his much-anticipated murder trial. After waiting nearly three years since he was arrested alongside alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, Booysen claims the court has once again failed to appoint a judge despite setting a trial date.

The notorious duo returned to the high court yesterday, along with Andre Naude, Sam Farghanson, Egan Norman, Rowendal Stevens, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley Dubula, Kashief Hans­lo, Ismail Cupido, Igor Russol and former SAPS Anti-Gang Unit officer Wayne Henderson for their trial to start. UNDERWORLD CASE: 14 accused face 30 charges in Cape High Court. File photo Among their charges is the murder of Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein, who was shot and killed in his Constantia home in 2017. Donkie, Lifman and alleged 27 gang boss William “Red” Stevens were arrested and released on R100 000 bail each in December 2020.

Red was later killed outside his Kraaifontein home. KILLED IN 2017: Brian ‘Steriod King’ Wainstein was shot Ahead of the trial, the National Prosecuting Authority released explosive court documents which lifted the lid on the inner workings of Cape Town’s underworld and nightclub security. The indictment states that among the 30 charges was a plot to murder Donkie’s brother Colin, as well as business rival Nafiz Modack.

According to the indictment, the rivalry dates back to 2016 where Lifman, Donkie, Colin and Naude established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at clubs. The split was allegedly negotiated by Naude, with Colin leaving the brotherhood and joining Modack. The documents state that the duo started taking over clubs from Lifman and Donkie, leading to a bitter feud which would result in years of failed murder plots.

ACCUSED: Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and Mark Lifman During court proceedings on Monday, Judge Robert Henney asked if all the lawyers had received financial instructions for the duration of the trial and they confirmed they had. A date was set for July 22, 2024 for the trial to start. Speaking to the Daily Voice, Donkie said he and his co-accused are moeg of the delays.