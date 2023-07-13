A Mitchells Plain teen has shot his way to the top as the world’s best Under-18 Eightball player. Taufeeq Murray, 15, won the title of best youngster in his age group at the World Championship Ultimate Pool in Morocco this week.

“I was excited to participate in the tournament, but I could see that my opponents had personal coaches and were highly-experienced,” the excited teen told the Daily Voice. BAGGED TOP SPOT: Taufeeq Murray, 15, at World Championship. Picture supplied Taufeeq, who was representing South Africa, said the international stage is a different ball game. “I felt a bit nervous in the beginning but the hunger, the commitment and all the struggle we went through to go to the world finals [got me through], but I was normal and happy at the same time,” he adds.

Taufeeq claimed the top spot after beating Malta’s Chaylon Castaldi. Taufeeq is no stranger to the high stakes of pool and was also named the top player in the South African junior division in 2020. He also has other accolades, like being ranked second in the Chinese Pool U18 competition and being the first South African to win the Nine Ball competition at Vadin Billiards in 2019.

Proud dad Shadley said all his son’s hard work and commitment has finally paid off. “One of my close friends is his manager and he kept us updated from Morocco. It was a phenomenal experience for him,” Shadley adds. “It is something that he has been preparing for and to achieve it at this young age wil gedoen wees.”

Speaking from Morocco, Galiek Saville, the team’s manager, paid tribute to his talented team, saying that the support from back home kept them going as they also took second place in the world. PAID TRIBUTE: Team manager Galiek Saville with his players. Picture supplied “All of our people in South Africa, you won’t believe how we needed that support and shoutouts, messages and voice notes, you all were part of this,” Saville said. The team is expected to return home tomorrow.