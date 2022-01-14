The teenager who was arrested for the murder of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep has appeared in court for the second time.

The 17-year-old was in Hout Bay when he was hunted down by the Anti-Gang Unit days after the tot was killed in Belhar on 28 December 2021.

Uthmaan was playing with a bicycle in his neighbour’s yard when he was shot in the face and back.

VICTIM: Little Uthmaan, two. Picture supplied

The three suspects were seen fleeing the area, while Uthmaan’s family rushed to the fire station for help, but when they got there, they were told that it was too late to save him.

On Thursday, community members held a silent protest in front of the Bellville Magistrates’ Court.

Farieda Ryklief said: “We decided to have a silent protest by the gate so that the magistrate, who is sitting on the case, can see that as community members, we support the family.”

She explained that at the previous appearance, they handed the court a petition.

“We thought of it just an hour before the proceedings and we managed to get about 300 signatures,” Farieda said.

“We submitted that with a letter pleading with the magistrate not to grant bail to the accused who has confessed to the murder of the toddler.

“We don’t want him back in our society.

“The community is really upset because we feel that the child was the target because there were adults standing around Uthmaan but he was the only one who was struck.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says that members followed up several leads in the murder case of Uthmaan which led them to Hout Bay where the minor was found arrested.

“He can possibly be linked to another shooting incident in Belhar. Investigations continue,” says Van Wyk.

