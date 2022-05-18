Community volunteers, who offer up their mornings and afternoons to keep school kids safe, were surprised with a lekker lunch on Tuesday. The Parkwood Community Upliftment (PCU) organisation honoured ladies from several Walking Bus initiatives.

Founder Max Swartz says he invited the women from Parkwood, Ottery and Grassy Park and about 20 of them showed up. They spent an hour being served by the PCU family. “Tuesday was a very special day for myself and relatives because it was my late mother’s birthday who was a real strong supporter and a worker within the organisation,” says Max.

“Something that has been very close to my heart is the Walking Bus project because my mother and I brought it to Parkwood and it never stopped from there. “And so we decided to take it upon ourselves to do something good on the day, to celebrate the ladies who don’t get paid and appreciation for what they are doing for the community.” KUDOS TO YOU: PCU Founder Max Swartz Max and his volunteers prepared yellow rice, garden salad and braaivleis for lunch with cake and tea for dessert.

“It’s basically us showing them that we love the seed they are sowing in our community. “These ladies are always out there, whether the sun is shining or it’s raining. “Our next project is to partner with them on a monthly basis where we give them food parcels.

“This is not the end of it, it is just the beginning, and some of them get paid social grants. “We need the public to assist us in this new project we are taking on with the Walking bus ladies.” Walking Bus member Priscilla Fourie says she didn’t know why they were called to the organisation’s offices.

“We were all surprised by the lunch event. “We were only told to go to the container at about 12.15pm and we didn’t even know why and when we got there we saw the set-up, the gesture was really nice and we are really grateful. “We are really delighted that there are people who take the time to say thank you to us.