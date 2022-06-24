A Delft family say they have been cheated by the courts after they were forced to live in one room of their home while another family has taken over their house. Elzaan Opperman says she and her family moved into their new home in Hague Avenue in March but a week later, they were invaded.

“We were supposed to move in on 1 March but the other family, the Naidoos, still had to move out so we gave them till 4 March,” she says. “They left but the next Friday they moved back in with an apparent court order from Goodwood Court that said they cannot be put out. They were renting the house before we bought it. FULL HOUSE: Four-bedroom homee in Delft “It is a four-bedroom house but my husband Heinrich eight-year-old daughter and I have to stay in one room.

“They are a family of nine with five children and two grandchildren. One day while my husband and I were at work, their eldest daughter moved my daughter’s stuff into our room.” Elzaan says they have no idea what to do next after their attempts to get legal advice failed.

The tenants are not paying rent either. “We just live past each other but when we do talk, it ends up in an argument. “We tried going to court with the previous homeowner to help us but our cases got thrown out so I don’t know how they got a court order.”

Previous homeowner Beautran Gallie says she bought the house last year but then sold the property to the Oppermans. “We have been to court but our case in April was thrown for reasons unknown.” Kevin Cupido, chairperson of the local drummies group that Opperman’s daughter belongs to, says the community is upset.