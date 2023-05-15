An Ottery man, who allegedly set his dog on a 90-year-old ouma, is behind bars following a dramatic apprehension by top cop Dawood Laing. The arrest of the 52-year-old man saw the Grassy Park station commander handcuff the onbeskofte suspect in the police station on Friday.

His arrest follows a complaint by the ouma who is also his landlord. Laing told the Daily Voice: “The suspect is a tenant of the 90-year-old victim and she opened charges against him after he tried to get his dog to attack her during the week. “We are not sure of what type of dog it is but the complainant explained that the dog was barking at her and she told him to voetsek and that is when the tenant threatened her with the dog and started abusing her verbally.

“Crimen injuria charges were opened.” A SINCERE PLEA: Colonel Laing urges mense to take care of the elderly. File photo On Friday morning, Laing and his team arrived at the ouma’s house to arrest the man when the fallout really got erg. “Him and his wife are tenants and it was clear from the time that we arrived that they have been abusing her,” the police larney explained.

“It was also clear that they are trying to take over her house. “As we informed him of the charges he immediately started performing, as we told him he faces charges under the Older Persons Act. “When we arrived at the station he was instructed to sit in the boardroom with all the suspects and he started performing and refused.

“I was forced to handcuff him because he was an escape risk and he was also charged with resisting arrest.” Laing said that many ou mense are “suffering in silence” because they need additional income and end up leasing part of their properties to make ends meet. “This is very common and I am calling on older persons who are being abused by their children and tenants to come forward.