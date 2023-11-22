A teenage drug mert from Maitland is expected to make his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court soon, after he was busted with tik and Mandrax during raids on Monday. According to a source, a group of specialised cops swooped on various liquor outlets on Voortrekker Road as they searched for the alleged mert.

The source says: “It was officers from the Provincial Special Task Team who allegedly conducted a search at the home of a man who is the owner of two problematic liquor outlets. VERY HAPPY: Justin Kumlehn. Picture: Mahira Duval “His home falls in the Milnerton police precinct and they found an unlicensed firearm. They then went to his business when they found one of the workers in possession of over 600 straws of tik and eight Mandrax tablets in a safe.” Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the arrests and says: “Maitland police attended to a complaint on Monday with the intention to search the premises for drugs and firearms in Voortrekker Road at a local business premises.

“Upon arrival, they found a man who fit the description they received and searched him, confiscating two sachets filled with methamphetamine. “They continued their search and opened a safe where they recovered a consignment of mandrax tablets. They detained the 18-year-old man on a charge of possession of drugs. The suspect is expected to make an appearance in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge.” Justin Kumlehn, chairperson of the Maitland Community Police Forum (CPF) welcomed the arrest, saying: “The Maitland CPF is very happy with the outcome of a Saps operation which took place within our policing precinct.