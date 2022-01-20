AN 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his 15-year-old girlfriend to death has been released on R3000 bail.

Murder-accused Khodani Takalani from Vondwe village outside Thohoyandou, who was arrested for the murder of Tshinakaho Munyai,15, was granted bail by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

“It is alleged that Khodani stabbed Tshinakaho to death on December 5, 2021,” said Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

She said in granting Takalani bail, the court gave him the following conditions:

• The applicant must relocate from Vondwe Phalama to Makwarela

• He must not go back to Vondwe Phalama until the completion of the case

• He must not interfere with the state witnesses and the complainant

The NPA said Takalani had initially lied to police regarding the circumstances around the Tshinakaho’s death.

“During the investigation, Khodani told police that they were walking in the street when they were confronted by an unknown man who was armed with a knife. He (said he) ran away while the man dragged the deceased into the bushes,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“However, the accused was arrested on a murder charge two days later after a meticulous investigation by the investigating officer. The lifeless body of the deceased was later discovered by members of the public.”

The matter was postponed to February 25 for further investigations.

In December, SAPS provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the police in Thohoyandou for arresting the suspect days after he allegedly murdered the girl.

“The 18-year-old was reportedly walking in the company of the victim (Tshinakaho), and after an argument, he allegedly stabbed her to death,” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo at the time.

