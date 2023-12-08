Tears flowed on Wednesday evening as a Grade 12 pupil’s dream of attending his matric ball came true, thanks to generous residents of Kraaifontein. GRATEFUL: Edwina and son Luciano Hangan, 19, was due to miss the farewell of Scottsdene High School because his school fees were not paid up.

But members of the Kraailove WhatsApp group once again stepped up to assist, with mense digging deep into their pockets to not only pay his school fees, but also buy him a ticket and a new suit for the ball. Myrtle Filander, from Kraailove, says their community is like one big family and everyone pitched in. Myrtle says: “Many people helped, but I want to thank the school’s principal Peter Links who assisted us as well as Monica who arranged a kwaai BMW to transport Luciano to the town hall in Durbanville.”

Luciano Hangan, 19, was due to miss the farewell of Scottsdene High School because his school fees were not paid up. pic solly The teen’s single mom Edwina, 35, became so emotional when she saw his tafel, which was laid with lekker goodies and decorated with balloons in their tiny Ashbury Court home in Scottsdene. Edwina says: “I am crying because I did not expect to see my son go to his matric ball at all, let alone like this. I only work one day of the week and would never have been able to afford all of this.” Luciano thanked everyone for their kindness and said his dream is to become a teacher.