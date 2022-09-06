Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades against protesting taxi operators in Hout Bay on Monday. The optog started in Imizamo Yethu before 7am, when Main and Victoria roads were closed with burning tyres, furniture and vullis, while buses were damaged, bringing traffic to a halt.

As many as 50 protesters held a demonstration in front of Hout Bay cop shop with taxi owners saying they want compensation from the MyCiTi project. Shimza Nkabinde says: “We have been waiting since 2009, MyCiTi came and took our routes and we got nothing from that. Now they are talking about Phase 2 but we have nothing from Phase 1. “The City refuses to give us permits and then have roadblocks and impound our cars.”

Police were forced to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse protesting CATA taxi drivers. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Mayco member for transport Rob Quintas says a klomp MyCiTi commuters and Dial-A-Ride users from Hout Bay were left stranded due to the violence. “We have confirmation that three MyCiTi buses have been stoned in Imizamo Yethu, one of which was petrol-bombed,” Quintas says. “I want to condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms.”

He adds that the City noted the complaints from the Hout Bay Taxi Association (HBTA) regarding compensation related to the rollout of Phase 1 of the MyCiTi service. “The City has been engaging with HBTA since 2014 in respect of this process and will continue to do so,” Quintas says. "This matter is currently on the Western Cape High Court roll, it has been initiated by HBTA and the City is awaiting the court’s ruling on this matter.”