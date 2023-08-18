Santaco will know on Friday whether their application for an urgent court interdict for the release of impounded taxis is successful or not. The taxi body approached the High Court on Wednesday after 14 taxis were impounded over the weekend, a day after an agreement was reached with Western Cape authorities.

“Judgement will be given (today) at 12pm and we will give a media release thereafter,” said Gershon Geyer, the deputy chairperson of Santaco in the Western Cape. Santaco claims the taxis were “wrongfully” impounded. In the court documents, Santaco seeks an interim order against the City of Cape Town and Mobility MEC Ricardo MacKenzie.

"It appears that law enforcement, under the direction of the City and MEC, not only targets the minibus taxi industry but indeed has quotas to be met in respect of the number of taxis that should be impounded," Santaco said. The City defended their action, saying the impoundments were done within the terms of their agreement with Santaco on August 10 and that only one of the impounded taxis was later released because the offence was not listed as a violation that warrants impounding. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, said: “Santaco’s interdict application is an opportunity to make the full terms of the agreement an order of court today. As per the agreement signed by all parties, impoundments continue under the National Land Transport Act for vehicles driving without an operating licence, drivers licence or PDP, or which are not roadworthy.