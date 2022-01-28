A Colorado Park taxi boss has been arrested for allegedly raping his friend’s 13-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that the 52-year-old suspect rented a cheap hotel room to rape the girl, whom he claims agreed to have sex with him.

Aneez Brand, 52, the owner of the John Wick taxi fleet based in Colorado Park, made his first appearance in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court.

Protesters with a signed petition stood outside the court demanding that Brand not be let back out on the street.

OUTRAGE: Community protested outside the Goodwood court. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

It is alleged that Brand picked the girl up from her home on Saturday, telling her family he wanted to fix her phone.

The girl’s aunt tells the Daily Voice instead, Brand took the teen to a hotel and raped her.

“Everyone trusted him and no one thought that he would end up taking advantage of her,” the emotional woman says.

“He booked a room in Parow, those shady places where you book a room by the hour. He raped her and then went to drop her off by her grandfather’s place.”

She says the traumatised girl told her mom of her ordeal, and the family suspects that Brand had planned the crime for some time.

“I think that he knew exactly what he was going to do that day. This has left all of us traumatised. .

“The upsetting thing is that he said that my niece gave consent to him. She is just a child, she would never do that.”

Police spokesman, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says that the Delft Family Violence, Child Abuse and Sexual Offences unit is investigating a case of rape and kidnapping, while Brand was sent to jail.

“The circumstances surrounding an incident that occurred on Saturday at around 12pm in Uitsig, Ravensmead, are under investigation.

“According to reports, the 13-year-old victim was picked up by the suspect and drove off to Parow, where he took her into a room and raped the victim.

“The man has since been arrested and made a court appearance in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charges and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance. The investigation into the matter continues,” Swartbooi says.

