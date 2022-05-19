The black agricultural Stellenbosch University student, whose belongings were urinated on this past weekend, has lodged a criminal complaint against the alleged white perpetrator, Theuns du Toit. This comes after the victim, Babalo Ndwayana, initially decided to forgive the offender, but later changed his mind when his father, Mkuseli Kaduka, persuaded him that Du Toit should be held accountable for his actions, reports Weekend Argus.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Huis Marais residence and a video of it spread like wildfire on social media. Kaduka on Tuesday told Weekend Argus: “My son is now feeling sorry for the boy and he feels that a prolonged court case will make him lose focus on his studies, but I’m looking at options of laying the charges myself on his behalf.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that cases of housebreaking, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria are being investigated.

The cases were opened on Tuesday afternoon. Babalo 20, said he woke up to find a gesuipte Du Toit peeing on his desk, laptop and books early on Sunday morning. He said he initially wanted to hit the white man but a fellow student persuaded him to instead record the incident.

In the video, he asks Du Toit what he was doing, and he replies: “This is what we do to black boys.” The video went viral on Monday morning and Du Toit was suspended later that afternoon. “The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the university today,” spokesperson Martin Viljoen said.