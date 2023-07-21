After 14 years and 118 court postponements, justice might finally fail murder and rape victim Cytheria Rex. However, the slain 17-year-old’s mother has vowed to fight to keep her daughter’s alleged killers in jail.

The six accused are currently awaiting judgement after they made an application to have their charges dismissed due to a lack of evidence, and because the case has dragged on for so long. DETERMINED: Jacqueline Rex. File photo Eric Ntabazalila, Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed that the men accused of raping and murdering the Kraaifontein teen will know next month whether the trial will continue or not. “The case was on the roll last Thursday, July 13, for the appointment of a legal aid lawyer for five accused,” said Ntabazalila.

“It has now been postponed until August 30, for a Section 174 Application judgement.” Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson. File photo The Weekend Argus reports that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ronald Lamola, will be briefed on the case’s delay and the direction it has taken. His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, confirmed on Thursday they would be reviewing if the postponements were a trend, or if this was an isolated case where there were so many postponements.

The suspects – Virgil Sass, Oswill Grootboom, Imeraan Hendricks, Lee Cloete, Rhonwen Rhode, and Keenan Lewis – were expected to appear at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court last week. Cytheria’s heartbroken mother, Jacqueline Rex, tells Weekend Argus that she will not allow her daughter’s horrific murder to fall through the cracks and will seek legal assistance. “How can they even say that the State does not have enough evidence or use the fact that it has been postponed so many times? I do not feel happy about this and I refuse this.

“We will fight this, they are not getting away with this, never ever,” the mother said. Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, calls it a travesty of justice. “This matter leaves a bitter taste in my mouth, and quite frankly it is unacceptable that it has been dragging on for so long.

“Our Court Watching Briefs (CWB) will continue to monitor this case to ensure due diligence. Justice is urgently needed for all concerned, and none more so for the memory of Cytheria.” One of the accused, Warren Robertson, died in May 2017, after he was shot and killed. In March 2023, a NPA report stated the matter had been delayed 50 times due to the lawyer or judicial care, 22 times due to accused absenteeism, and trial the commenced 19 times, among others.