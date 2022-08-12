The state has rested its case against alleged child killer and molester, Mohydian Pangaker, at the Western Cape High Court. On Monday, the Pangaker’s legal team will get the chance to give his side of the story.

After leading evidence from multiple experts and relatives of Pangaker, who is on trial for the murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, the state on Thursday indicated that after three months, they have led all the evidence they could. Pangaker went on trial in May after being busted for allegedly kidnapping, raping and killing the young girl from Ravensmead in 2020. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street, Ravensmead.

Hundreds of mense descended on the community as they searched for the young girl who went missing. Pangaker was later arrested in Cradock and while on his way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body. Tears of disbelief flowed in court when it was revealed that the decomposing body of the tiny eight-year-old meisie was found dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester, and that her left hand was cut off.

During the explosive trial, Pangaker’s ex-wife detailed how she helped police catch him by lying and saying she wanted him back. The horrific indictment detailed a long list of alleged child rapes and sexual assault of young girls related to Pangaker, and even his own daughter took the stand to explain the incest charge against him, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with her. During proceedings yesterday, Judge David Maher also made a ruling on an application to admit three statements as hearsay – from the shopkeeper who saw Tazne, from one of the arresting officers, and from a relative who allegedly witnessed Pangaker molesting another family member.