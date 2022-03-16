Government has announced an extension of the National State of Disaster to April 15, 2022.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, made the announcement yesterday, which also marks two years since it was first declared in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa’s State of Disaster was set to expire today, however, under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) it can be extended by the minister by notice in the gazette for one month at a time before it lapses.

Dlamini-Zuma said in the Government Gazette that the extension takes into account, “the need to continue augmenting existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of the state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Monday to discuss the regulations necessary to end the state of disaster.

The country remains in lockdown alert level 1, however, due to low infection rates there could be further relaxed restrictions which may include the scrapping of outdoor mask-wearing.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said earlier this month the Department of Health proposed an easing of a number of Covid-19 restrictions to the NCCC which will include reviewing regulations in travel, leisure and tourism.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the current set of restrictions could soon be revised.

“The current situation allows for relaxed restrictions or regulations as part of efforts by government to open the economy. However, this doesn’t replace vaccination because we continue to live with this deadly pandemic,” he said.

