President Cyril Ramaphosa has abandoned his declaration of a national state of disaster in the country following a legal challenge by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.
The applicants, Outa, were informed of the decision through a letter from the State Attorney’s office yesterday informing them that the government had not only abandoned the state of national disaster but would also not challenge the Outa legal case.
Outa’s case challenging the state of disaster was filed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on February 16.
Outa believed the electricity shortage was a crisis, but had concerns that the disaster regulations would be used to enable corruption, while existing law could be used to manage the crisis.