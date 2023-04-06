President Cyril Ramaphosa has abandoned his declaration of a national state of disaster in the country following a legal challenge by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

The applicants, Outa, were informed of the decision through a letter from the State Attorney’s office yesterday informing them that the government had not only abandoned the state of national disaster but would also not challenge the Outa legal case.