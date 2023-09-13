President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a Special Category 1 funeral for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Buthelezi, also affectionately known as Shenge, died this past Saturday at the age of 95. His funeral is expected to take place in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The funeral was initially planned to take place on Friday. “The family has expressed gratitude to the president for categorising the funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category One, saying this was a befitting recognition for the contribution and dedication the Prince of KwaPhindangene has made to South Africa,” the KwaZulu Natal provincial government stated. Special official funerals are declared by the president for “persons of extraordinary credentials” and “distinguished persons”.

In December 2021, Ramaphosa also announced a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. For a Special Official Funeral, the national flag will fly at half-mast at every flag station across the country from the morning after the date of the announcement by the Presidency until the evening of the burial or cremation. This shall also apply to the burial site or cremation facility.

Special Official Funeral Category 1 also contains elements of military ceremonial honours. For Special Official Funeral Category 1, the National Days of Mourning will commence on the day of the announcement by the Presidency until the evening of the burial or cremation. The remains will not lie-in-state.