Gang members in Valhalla Park have openly declared war on social media after the cousin of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was murdered in an apparent hit in Delft. Social media tributes to Simon Stanfield started to flood in late on Monday as news spread that the body of the man found inside a silver VW Polo was his.

Underworld sources say the man, popularly known as ‘Simontjie’ or ‘Klein Simon’, is the second dik ding of the 28s gang to be killed in just two weeks. On Monday, mense gathered at the scene on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road as his bullet-ridden body was removed from the driver’s seat. SHOT DEAD: Simon Stanfield. According to a source, he was shot multiple times in the face by two gunmen who cornered him.

“They call him Klein Simon and he is the cousin of Ralph,” the source says. “The gunmen were in a white Ford Icon and fired over 20 skote at his head and face and he was declared dead on the scene. “He is a big gang boss in Valhalla and is very popular. It is not yet clear who is behind the shooting but this was definitely a hit.”

FAMILY TIES: Ralph Stanfield. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “Delft police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident Monday morning at about 8.25am on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road, Delft in which an adult male was shot and fatally wounded. “Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. DEAD: Dik ding Ernest McLaughan was killed on March 2. Picture: Leon Knipe “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

On social media, a self-proclaimed skollie wrote a tribute, naming Simon as the ‘Glass’ of the gang. Lezondo Ngetu wrote: “RIP Simonjie Stanfield. Long live the GLASS. I will always have you in my heart.” HIS TRIBUTE: Self-proclaimed skollie’s Facebook post. But in a post on Tuesday morning, Ngetu reminded mense in Valhalla Park that there is an imminent gang war, saying: “Just remember it’s WAR. Valhalla prove yourself once again.”