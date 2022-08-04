A grade 7 learner has been stabbed to death by his schoolmate, apparently during a fight about soccer. Hloma Arosi, 15, was leaving Kayamandi Primary School last Thursday when he was attacked at the gate.

The 17-year-old suspect stabbed the victim once in the back and he later died in Stellenbosch Hospital. Hloma’s father Moeketsi Thola, 40, says a teacher called to say his son was in hospital. “We went there and we found him sitting on a bench and all I asked was if he was OK, to which he replied he was,” he says.

GRIEVING: Dad Moeketsi Thola. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “The doctor came and told us that he was busy attending to him.” The grieving dad says they waited for over two hours and then the doctor came back with the dreaded news. “He informed me that while he was busy working on my son, he died.

“I was so shocked that I started trembling, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing because I had just spoken to him and he said he was fine.” Moeketsi tells the Daily Voice he went to the alleged killer to find out what happened. “At first he denied stabbing Hloma but then ended up admitting to stabbing my son and said there was a fight over soccer, last year in June, and he didn’t elaborate about what pushed him to kill my son a year later.”

VIOLENT INCIDENTS: Kayamandi Primary School. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Provincial Education Minister David Maynier says this was not the first incident at the school. “This is a tragic loss of a young life and our hearts go out to their loved ones. “We are also aware of a second incident, whereby another learner was allegedly injured.”