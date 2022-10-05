Animal lovers of all ages are invited to dedicate one night of cuddling with a rescue pet during the TEARS animal rescue Sleepathon next month. TEARS is a non-profit animal welfare organisation that has been in service in the Western Cape for 23 years.

The TEARS 2022 Sleepathon, which is back for the second year since the first outbreak of Covid-19, is a fundraising event and will take place on November 12, 19, and 26 The events will be held in Sunnydale, Kommetjie. TEARS marketing manager Wendy Scheepers says: “In addition to its role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a massive positive impact on the animals in our care.

“We like to believe that our ‘Sleepathoners’ also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do, and we’ve been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon,” Scheepers said. Tickets for the Sleepathon can be bought via the TEARS online store, and 105 tickets will be available per evening for the three nights. “Snoozers will be required to check in at the Shelter at 5pm for an evening of pawsome hospitality and a delicious plant-based dinner.