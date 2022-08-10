A 36-year-old tavern owner from Delft was killed on Monday night because he apparently refused to pay skollies protection money. A man, who knew the victim, told the Daily Voice that Ayanda Ntaka was shot and killed in Erogo Street just after 11pm while a 44-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting.

“Ayanda owns a smokkie here in the street and he is a taxi boss but he was not a bad guy or anything like that,” says the 38-year-old male resident. “We think the guys came here to shoot him because he won’t pay protection money to the gangsters. “People were inside the tavern at the time and they could have shot anybody so people are very scared to talk out about this whole thing.”

The resident says they are being held hostage in their own homes. “It’s like the f*****g wild west out here because you just hear shots coming from all sides and the shops are being robbed all the time. “(On Tuesday) there were two shops that were robbed and it’s all these gangsters who are demanding protection must be paid.”

The resident said Ayanda was well-known in the community. “He was not a gangster even though he was involved with taxis and dop so we are all shocked by what happened because they shot him like 10 times and he did not deserve to die like that.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting took place while the motive for the attack is yet to be established.