Thousands of mourners gathered in Mitchells Plain on Saturday to say their farewells to slain teen Zanton Basson. Tears flowed at the Jesus Celebration International Church in Westridge as pupils from Rocklands High carried the coffin of their classmate, who was stabbed to death by his friend.

Mense packed the church as they gave tributes and sympathised with the family of the 17-year-old, who was a member of the Junior City Council and had big dreams of tackling gangsterism on the Cape Flats. The Grade 11 pupil was died two weeks ago while accompanying his chomma Carlo Grove to the bank. TRAGIC: Zanton’s coffin carried by his classmates His family explained that an argument apparently broke out between them after Zanton corrected Carlo for being rude to an elderly person and he turned and stabbed him.

Zanton was rushed to hospital where after being stabilised, he took a turn for the worse and passed away. Carlo was later arrested and sent to Pollsmoor Prison after appearing at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Zanton’s mom Monette, 34, says the family is overwhelmed by the support they’ve received.