A group of skollies from New Horizons has been sent to the mang for the murder of a vegetable hawker from Mitchells Plain. The hartseer family of Bronwan Dick, 38, say they were left confused when they learned that he was shot and left to die on the streets of Pelikan Park.

Wife Natasha, 42, says the family last saw the dad of five on 2 July when he visited her mother’s home in Tafelsig. “He works for a man at a stalltjie in Town Centre. On that Saturday he went to my mother’s house where I was sleeping and she gave him a cup of soup and he left and I assumed he was coming to his mother’s house in Rocklands,” she says. “The Monday one of the trolley boys came to me and said that Bronwan was arrested and is at Grassy Park SAPS.”

But the family was then told by other hawkers that Bronwan was in fact dead and his body was listed as unknown at the mortuary. Grassy Park Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing confirms that the body was found in Pelikan Park but says as the investigation progressed, they discovered that Bronwan was attacked by the Six Bobs gang. “The owner of the stalltjie sent the deceased and another worker to collect vegetables in Jim se Bos. But they had to buy stolen vegetables taken from the farms,” Laing says.

He says they met with two sellers before three members of the Six Bobs gang arrived. CONFIRMED: Col. Dawood Laing “They demanded to know if they are gangsters and they denied this until they were taken in the vehicle they came in.” Laing says the skollies found a tjappie on Bronwan’s stomach and killed him on the spot.

“It was an HL tattoo on his stomach and they shot him and left him in the street. The car hit a curb and they got stuck and abandoned the car and took the other guy with them to a suikerhuisie in New Horizons belonging to the Six Bobs. “After discovering he was not a gangster, they shot him three times and left him to die in the Philippi farms. But he survived and was taken to hospital.” Laing says several days later, the skollies got a moerse skrik when cops showed up with a witness who pointed out the attackers.

Ashley Pillay, Rodney Bruintjies, Jonathan Koljovo and Byron Simons were arrested and appeared in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday where they face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. Their case was postponed to 26 July for a bail hearing. CHARGED: Four suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court. File photo Bronwan’s mom Susan Minnies says she will bury her son this week but that the family knows nothing about gang tattoos.