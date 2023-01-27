A Parkwood skollie who tried to kill two police officers who were protecting the community during a shooting will make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Just a month after constable Ashwin Pedro was killed by a gun-toting gangster from the same community, a skollie once again tried to kill officers stationed at Grassy Park SAPS.

KILLED: Ashwin Pedro was shot in December Station commander Dawood Laing says the shooting during the early hours on Sunday resulted in residents once again attacking cops to protect the shooter. “They were attending their duties on Sunday morning after 3am and were conducting searches at drug houses in Moosa Walk when shots went off. The officers ran to see where the shots were coming from and spotted the gunman. “The suspect brazenly opened fire on the officers who returned fire, but fortunately nobody was injured. As they pursued him, the community came out and attacked the officers.

“They were forced to leave as they were outnumbered,” Laing explains. On Wednesday, the same cops went on the hunt for the suspect and arrested the 26-year-old, a member of the Six Bobs gang. The gunman could be seen tjanking snot en trane in the holding cells as he was told that he will face two counts of attempted murder.