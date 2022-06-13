A skollie from New Horizons appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court today after he was arrested on Friday morning as cops hunted for a group of thugs who allegedly attacked a woman. The incident led cops to a pella pos run by the Six Bobs gang, following claims they had forced a woman to give them blowjobs as payment for drug money owed to them by her boyfriend.

Grassy Park police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the 20-year-old woman came to the station Thursday. “She came to report that her boyfriend was smoking drugs with the Six Bobs gang and allegedly could not pay them. She alleged that they said she must give them all blowjobs as payment.” Laing says the next morning cops took the woman to various hideouts and she identified those allegedly involved.