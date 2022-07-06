A Manenberg mother and her skollie son appeared side-by-side in the dock at Athlone Magistrates’ Court this week after they were busted for storing rifles and ammunition in their home. According to a source, the duo were nabbed by officers of the Organised Crime Unit and the Anti-Gang Unit following a tip-off about high calibre weapons being stored at their home on Friday.

The source says Michael “Mikey American” Peters, 23, and his mother Dawn, 49, were also found in possession of a large amount of ammunition hidden in a Wendy house. “The Organised Crime Unit and AGU went to search their house in Onyx Crescent because of a tip-off. They searched the house and found the two rifles hidden in a Wendy house and over 80 rounds of ammunition. “The son is known as Mikey American. She was arrested because she is the lawful owner of the property and faces charges under the Firearms Act,” reveals the source.

SEIZED: Rifles found Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, says: “Armed with information of a possible storage facility of firearms and ammunition in Manenberg, they surrounded the premises and penetrated the house. “Upon searching the entire premises, they confiscated two rifles and different calibre of ammunition. “A 23-year-old male and 49-year-old female were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.