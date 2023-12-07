A group of skelms went on an early-morning Christmas shopping spree when they walked right into Canal Walk Shopping Centre and stole IT equipment worth thousands. According to a Daily Voice source, the brazen thieves drove into the popular shopping centre and burgled a store shortly after 5am on Wednesday morning.

The source explains that the thieves were in and out of the mall in less than six minutes. Canal Walk Shopping Centre Staff at gomaxx. , which deals in pre-owned Apple products, say the thieves broke down the door of the store, raided the glass displays and made off with about 16 Apple MacBooks. The source says: “They simply just arrived in a white Toyota Quantum taxi and footage shows the driver entering the boom at Entrance 6.

“He simply takes a parking ticket and parks near the entrance as four men get out and enter Canal Walk. “There is no security in sight and they just go to one of the IT shops and steal the laptops from the display cabinet and place it in a bag and leave. “The whole incident happened in just six minutes. It was so fast they didn’t even need to pay for the parking ticket and just simply left the shopping centre.

“Police were later called to the scene. The cameras picked up the registration plates and it appears at least one of the plates was fake. “They got onto the highway and they were gone, just like that.” GETAWAY CAR: A Totoya Quantum. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and reports that no arrests were made yet, saying: “Milnerton police registered a business burglary case for investigation, following an incident on Wednesday, at about 5.25am at a cellular telephone shop in a shopping mall in Milnerton.

“According to reports, five unknown males broke into the shop and took an undisclosed amount of electronic devices. “No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.” Canal Walk spokesperson Vanessa Herbst confirms the burglary and says the thieves damaged the store’s front door.