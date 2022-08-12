Murder accused Jeremy Sias was given special permission by the Western Cape High Court to visit his family after his cousin died in a dog attack in Schaapkraal last week. This was revealed on Wednesday as the defence advocate for the man accused of murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer informed the judge that he was unable to attend the funeral of his relative, Riedewaan Sias.

According to the indictment Meghan, 29, was attacked by Sias on 3 August 2021 at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables in Philippi where she rented a cottage. Sias allegedly enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to sell her car and they were later caught with the vehicle. The duo have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder, after Meghan’s body was found dumped on a veldjie.

Defence Advocate Bashier Sibda says Sias’ cousin Riedewaan was one of the two people who died in the attack by three rottweilers. Riedewaan and his friend were passing by and saw the dogs attack a woman and tried to help her. The dogs turned on them and Riedewaan and the woman both died. Angry residents then torched and looted the farm. Sibda says: “On Monday I informed Judge Baartman that I had tried to contact Pollsmoor but the emails bounced back and the calls were not answered.