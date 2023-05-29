A Somali shopkeeper will appear at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy and wounded another. The incident in Heath Road, Parkwood on Thursday night saw Public Order Police being called as cops arrested the 37-year-old man and searched for the weapon that was used to kill Shelton Williams.

The Grade 8 pupil from Fairmount High had gone to buy milk at the winkel. VICTIM: Shelton Williams, 15, from Parkwood. Picture supplied His ouma Rosemary Thompson, 63, said that they got a skrik when they received a call from a relative. “His aunty went to the scene but he was already gone and it looks like he was shot at close range.

“He has friends on that side of Parkwood because we used to live there,” Rosemary explained. “He was going to buy milk. According to the people, he was shot because the Somali accused him of stealing a lighter. “Other people say it was chocolates so we are not sure but we can’t understand how he can just shoot children.”

ARRESTED: Somali shopkeeper. The ouma of the second victim, who may not be named, said that the 14-year-old witness was still in shock. “From what we understand he was standing behind Shelton in the line but said he couldn’t hear what they were talking about. “My grandchild was shot in the arm and they removed the bullet.

“He is still in shock and doesn’t speak,” his 54-year-old ouma further explained. Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing said that on arrival, police found the young victim lying in the street. SCENE: Shelton Williams’ body in Heath Road, Parkwood. Picture: Leon Knipe “The Public Order Police were called in to prevent the community from becoming riotous.

“Officers arrested the suspect and found the firearm hidden in the roof of the house. “In the investigation, it was discovered that the firearm was stolen in Ermelo. “He will be facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.”

Laing said that after the shooting, skelms broke into the shop and looted it. Opportunistic skelms broke into the shop and looted it. Picture supplied He said searches at two properties in Denise Court and Eric Viljoen Walk resulted in multiple arrests and the group will also appear in court on Monday. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s family are calling for the shop owner’s bail to be denied.