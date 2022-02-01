Two municipal workers were robbed and attacked while at the sewer depot in Philippi East.

The car they were travelling in has been stolen along with their belongings.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, says the two men were held at gunpoint while on duty.

“On Sunday afternoon I was made aware of two sewer depot colleagues who were held up at gunpoint in Philippi East.

“A Nissan double cab bakkie CY383 306 was stolen along with all their belongings including cellphones, wallets and anything valuable they had with them.

“Our staff was extremely traumatised and had to call the senior superintendent to pick them up to take them to Philippi Police Station.”

Badroodien says that the City will not allow their employees to go into dangerous communities without protection.

“The City will not put the lives of our staff at risk by allowing them to go into well known hot spot communities,” he says.

“If there is no Law Enforcement or Protection Services accompaniment, our staff will not respond to service requests as for them to do so puts their life at risk.

“A few months ago the very same team was held up by six armed men in the same community.

“I call upon all community members to stand up and report these criminals who prevent services from being rendered. Don’t be silent!”

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says that they are investigating a robbery case.

“The circumstances surrounding a robbery are under investigation following an incident yesterday afternoon in Myezo Drive, Philippi East,” he says.

“Two armed suspects robbed a 45-year-old complainant of his employer’s vehicle, a Nissan Hardbody and cellular telephones. They are yet to be arrested.”

