National Lottery operator Ithuba is urging Cape Town mense to check their lotto tickets after someone bagged the R86 million Lotto jackpot.
According to Ithuba, following a series of Lotto jackpot roll-overs, the jackpot was finally won, in the September 3 draw.
The ticket was purchased at Shoprite Checkers in Durbanville and was played on draw number 2261.
“Although the winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is highly recommended that players process their winnings as soon as possible,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.