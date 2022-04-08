Manenberg cops are on the hunt for the gunmen who shot and killed a school secretary in Primrose Park on Friday morning in an alleged hit.

Tears flowed in Kunene Street as the lifeless body of Zuraya Barden could be seen slumped behind the steering wheel of her white Hyundai.

Shortly after 7am cops arrived on the scene where they found her traumatised six-year-old grandson unharmed in the backseat of the car.

According to sources on the scene the men, driving a white VW Golf followed Zuraya from her home in Newfields. As she arrived one of the men got out of the vehicle and shot her in the neck and shoulder and fled the scene.

Zuraya was found slumped behind the steering wheel of her car. Picture: Mahira Duval

A source says Zuraya was taking her grandson to school when she came under attack.

“She left home with her grandson and they shot her just before she reached the school. One of the teachers along with a neighbour were first on the scene and the teacher informed us to come.”

The source revealed to the Daily Voice that Zuraya was a witness in a criminal trial being heard at Wynberg Regional Court.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: “ According to reports a 61-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded. A murder case was opened for investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is currently unknown.The investigation continues”.

