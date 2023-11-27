A group of mommies from Mitchells Plain has saved another mother “thousands of rands” after her daughter’s school cancelled their school prom. They were planning a prom for their own kids when they read the story of Deneal Williams in the Daily Voice last week.

Deneal, 40, has dubbed them her daughter’s “fairy godmothers” after they invited the girl to join their prom. RELIEF: Mom Deneal Williams spent on ball. The single mom approached the Daily Voice after her 13-year-old’s prom dream had been dashed. According to Deneal, the parents of Harmony Primary School kids were informed about the cancellation less than a month before it was scheduled to take place.

By this time, she had already bought her daughter’s dress, shoes and paid for catering, a balloon garland and the teen’s nails. She had thought her daughter’s dreams and the money spent were all in vain, until mommy Ruth Rosenberg, 55, saw the article in the Daily Voice. Deneal Williams says she is thankful for the invitation Picture: Supplied Ruth says: “We are a group of mommies who are planning a prom for our kids ourselves after their school also informed us that they wouldn’t be having one.

“Everyone decided that our kids deserved to be treated for heir seven years in primary school, so we hired a venue and got the catering sorted. “However, some parents withdrew at the last minute and we ended up having extra spots left. So when I read [about Deneal] in the Daily Voice, I knew I had to mention it to the other mothers and invite the child, this really fits in perfectly.” GUTTED: Harmony Primary School cancelled their prom at short notice. When the Daily Voice contacted Deneal to extend the invite, she immediately responded with a resounding “yes”.