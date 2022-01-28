Cops have confirmed that an inquiry has been opened against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, who has been accused of sexually abusing young employees in his office.

The inquiry was opened while police await key documentation before a case is registered, said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa.

This after the ANC in the Western Cape wrote to the Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile asking him to investigate whether the allegations of sexual misconduct by Fritz amounted to criminal acts or not.

Potelwa said the office of the provincial commissioner acknowledged receipt of correspondence from the ANC in the Western Cape.

She said the letter forms part of a series of engagements by various parties with regard to the issue.

The names of Fritz’s accusers have not been made public but on Tuesday, Miche Solomons, aka Zephany Nurse, who worked as an intern in Fritz’s office in 2016/17, when he was Social Development MEC, said she would be willing to testify against him in court.

Miche said she was busy consulting with her lawyers on the matter.

The MEC and four other officials were suspended following allegations of sexual assault against young employees who worked in his office.

He has also stepped down from his responsibilities as the DA’s provincial leader.

After days of remaining mum, Premier Alan Winde finally rekked his bek, admitting he’d known about the allegations for two months.

He said the provincial government’s legal services unit has approached the State Attorney, requesting that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against Fritz.

On Wednesday, Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed to conduct the investigations.

