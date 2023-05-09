If the announcement about licences for car radios got you all hot and bothered, moenie worr’ie, the SABC has assured motorists it’s not real. The SABC on Monday distanced itself from a statement circulating on social media about the introduction of car radio licences.

It put users in a tailspin, claiming that the public broadcaster has introduced car radio licences as part of its plan to help generate revenue. The statement that has been marked as fake by the SABC, reads: “Over the years, we as the SABC have seen a dramatic decline in TV licence revenue due to streaming services like Netflix becoming ever more popular. We as the SABC therefore had to look at new revenue streams. The SABC would like to alert the public of a fake media statement which is circulating on various social media platforms titled “INTRODUCTION OF RADIO LICENCES AS PART SABC’S DRIVE TO GENERATE REVENUE”. pic.twitter.com/MrFJ5Y3OMS — SABC (@SABCPortal) May 8, 2023 “Under the new Section 69 of the Telecommunications act of 1996, all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio licence with them.