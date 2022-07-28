An alleged international kingpin known as “Igor the Russian” is set to stand trial alongside controversial businessman, Mark Lifman, and alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen at the Western Cape High Court later this year. This was revealed by Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, who says a warrant of arrest was executed on Tuesday morning for Igur Russol, who is accused of being part of the team who conspired to murder Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein.

Wainstein was shot and killed in his Constantia home in 2017. The Hawks busted security company owner Matthew Breet who was sentenced to 20 years in the mang after entering into a plea deal, followed by Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido who were sentenced to 25 years. Donkie, Lifman and alleged 27 gang boss William “Red” Stevens were arrested and released on R100 000 bail each.

Court documents lifted the lid on the inner workings of Cape Town’s underworld and nightclub security conflicts. The indictment reveals that the 30 charges include a plot to murder Donkie’s brother Colin and Nafiz Modack. Mogale confirms Russol faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, a gang-related charge and contravention of the firearms Control Act.