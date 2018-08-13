Blikkiesdorp residents have been left traumatised after witnessing a taxi owner shot dead in his car.

Witnesses say the killers stole a bag of money from Mandithini Ketye.

Ketye, 63, was driving home on Thursday evening when he was attacked by two men.

He was a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association taxi boss and operated in Bellville.

An eyewitness says the unknown suspects fired 22 rounds and hit Ketye 14 times.

ATTACK: Blikkiesdorp scene. Picture: Leon Knipe

“The two men came like normal people from around the corner, they started shooting and walked next to the car while they were firing shots at him.

“We were standing on the street and watched as two men approached the victim.

“They were very casual about everything. When they were done, they walked away from the scene and we decided to chase them and threw stones at them, but they managed to escape.”

He tells the Daily Voice that the suspects stole a bag full of money.

“They also took the victim’s cellphone and his gun. When I got closer to his body, I noticed that they shot him in the face and also in the upper body. He fell out of the car and died next to it.”

The victim’s son Luzuko Ketye, 35, says his father had been a taxi owner for years.

“He left the industry for some time and then returned to be part of CATA and then this incident happened.”

CATA general secretary Mandla Hermanus says the shooting has left the association shocked.

“We were shocked to hear about the killing of Mr Mandithini Ketye, who was shot and killed in Delft on Thursday.

“He was the acting chairperson of the Bellville Taxi Association, an affiliate of CATA.

SHOCKED: CATA’s Mandla Hermanus. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

“We don’t know what is the motive behind his killing and we appeal to anyone with information to contact SAPS. We appeal for calm during this time.”

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut has confirmed the incident.

“On Thursday around 6pm was shot and killed in his vehicle in C-Block Blikkiesdorp, Delft, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder are being investigated.”

