Nearly 10 months after the arrest of a 63-year-old man who allegedly raped his daughter for 24 years, the case has now moved to trial. This week the victim, who cannot be identified, expressed relief that the court case was receiving priority at the Atlantis Regional Court.

She was supported by concerned community members including the Atlantis Woman’s Movement and its founder, Barbara Rass, who also runs the House of Healing Shelter. Rass is now rallying for emotional support for the victim as the trial begins. “This victim needs counselling as the accused is out on bail and walks around like he is untouchable,” she told the Weekend Argus.

The 36-year-old Atlantis woman, who broke her silence about allegedly being kept as a “sex slave” by her biological father for 24 years, is now having to appear in court herself after he took out a protection order against her. “When cases reach the trial stage, this is when the victim needs to be the strongest. “We are there to support her and will be doing so until this matter is complete,” Rass said.

The victim says she is relieved: “I am glad this case is going on trial now and it has been almost 10 months and now it is finally moving.” Her father is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and indecent assault. The State is set to prove that the former taxi driver and truck driver had abused his daughter since she was 12, and started soon after the death of her mother.